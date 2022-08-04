Police search for vehicle that struck, seriously wounded bicyclist in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for a vehicle that struck and seriously wounded a bicyclist in Humboldt Park last month.

Police said on July 27 around 9:02 p.m., a white Chevrolet Traverse struck a bicyclist in the 1300 block of North Kostner.

The vehicle fled the scene northbound on Kostner without stopping or contacting emergency services, police said.

The vehicle is described as a white 2004-2012 Chevrolet Traverse with a moon roof and tinted windows. There is damage to the front passenger side bumper and fender damage along with missing a passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.