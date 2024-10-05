Chicago police seek driver, vehicle in East Garfield Park hit-and-run
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for the driver and vehicle behind a hit-and-run on the city's West Side.
The crash happened Saturday just after midnight in the 500 block of South Homan Avenue.
Police said a male pedestrian was struck while walking on the street by a possible Nissan Maxima that continued northbound on South Homan Avenue.
The vehicle is silver in color with a black roof and has a broken windshield, left mirror, and left front bumper.
Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.