Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police seek driver, vehicle in East Garfield Park hit-and-run

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for the driver and vehicle behind a hit-and-run on the city's West Side.

The crash happened Saturday just after midnight in the 500 block of South Homan Avenue. 

Police said a male pedestrian was struck while walking on the street by a possible Nissan Maxima that continued northbound on South Homan Avenue. 

The vehicle is silver in color with a black roof and has a broken windshield, left mirror, and left front bumper. 

west side hit and run car wanted
Chicago Police Department
west side hit and run car wanted 2
CBS News Chicago

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.