Chicago police seek driver, vehicle in East Garfield Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for the driver and vehicle behind a hit-and-run on the city's West Side.

The crash happened Saturday just after midnight in the 500 block of South Homan Avenue.

Police said a male pedestrian was struck while walking on the street by a possible Nissan Maxima that continued northbound on South Homan Avenue.

The vehicle is silver in color with a black roof and has a broken windshield, left mirror, and left front bumper.

Chicago Police Department

CBS News Chicago

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.