Vatican agrees to hear bid to keep St. Hubert School open in Hoffman Estates

The Vatican has agreed to hear an appeal from parents hoping to halt the closure of St. Hubert Catholic School in Hoffman Estates.

The 65-year-old school was one of six the Archdiocese of Chicago announced in January would close at the end of the school year, citing declining enrollment and financial issues.

Parents have been fighting for months to keep it open, and raised $282,000 to help with operating expenses, but have not received any commitments from the Archdiocese to keep it open.

A group of parents commissioned an independent financial analysis that they said showed the closure isn't necessary. They claim the school is financially viable, and could stay open with some practical budget adjustments.

The Vatican's Dicastery for Culture and Education, which oversees all Catholic schools, has agreed to hear the parents' bid to keep the school open.

However, it's unlikely the Vatican's decision will prevent the school from being closed for the 2026-27 school year.