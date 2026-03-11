Watch CBS News
Parents appeal to Vatican to keep St. Hubert Catholic School in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, open

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington,
Jacob Sarracino

/ CBS Chicago

A group of parents in Chicago's northwest suburbs is appealing directly to the Vatican to try to keep their Catholic school open.

Parents have been fighting for months to keep St. Hubert Catholic School in Hoffman Estates from closing. The school has been in operation for 65 years.

Parents in January said the Archdiocese of Chicago has not committed to keeping it open beyond this school year, even though the parents had raised $282,000 to help with operating expenses.

The parents now say they have hired an attorney and an accountant to conduct an independent review of the school's finances.

They claim the school is financially viable, and could stay open with some practical budget adjustments.

The parents also accuse the local faith leader of falling short, so they are taking their argument directly to the Vatican.

