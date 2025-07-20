Vandal targets multiple buildings including community center in Little Village

Chicago police are searching for the person who vandalized multiple buildings with hateful messages, including a community center, in the Little Village neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police said three buildings were vandalized in the 2700 block of West Cermak Road, one of which was the Latinos Progresando Community Center. A fourth was vandalized in the 2500 block of South Central Park Avenue, all happening around midnight.

The person used spray paint on the outside walls of the buildings, according to police.

In a post on social media, Latinos Progresando said the person spray-painted a swastika on their front door along with at least four other entities that are based in and provide services for the Mexican community.

The organization, which provides services including immigration legal services and wellness programs, responded to the actions, saying in part, "Latinos Progresando will not back away from our values or be deterred from our work because of this heinous criminal act. We are not going anywhere."

A description of the suspect was not released, and no further information was available.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.