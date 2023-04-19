2 people killed after UTV hits tree in Antioch
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people are dead after UTV smashed into a tree. You can see the crushed front end.
The Lake County Sheriff said a 56-year-old man was driving with a 50-year-old woman riding along. The crash took place at 9:45 p.m. near west Dressel Road and Douglas Avenue.
Neither victim was wearing a seatbelt. They died at the scene.
Investigators do not know why the driver swerved off the road.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.