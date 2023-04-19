2 people killed after UTV hits tree in Antioch

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people are dead after UTV smashed into a tree. You can see the crushed front end.

The Lake County Sheriff said a 56-year-old man was driving with a 50-year-old woman riding along. The crash took place at 9:45 p.m. near west Dressel Road and Douglas Avenue.

Neither victim was wearing a seatbelt. They died at the scene.

Investigators do not know why the driver swerved off the road.