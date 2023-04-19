Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people killed after UTV hits tree in Antioch

/ CBS Chicago

2 people killed after UTV hits tree in Antioch
2 people killed after UTV hits tree in Antioch 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people are dead after UTV smashed into a tree. You can see the crushed front end.

The Lake County Sheriff said a 56-year-old man was driving with a 50-year-old woman riding along. The crash took place at 9:45 p.m. near west Dressel Road and Douglas Avenue.

Neither victim was wearing a seatbelt. They died at the scene.

Investigators do not know why the driver swerved off the road.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 5:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.