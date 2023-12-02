U.S. Postal Service vehicle, mail stolen on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A U.S. Postal Service vehicle was briefly stolen along with mail Saturday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

A postal worker was delivering mail when he accidentally dropped the keys to the vehicle on the ground around 2 p.m., according to Chicago police.

An unknown suspect picked up the keys and took the vehicle in the 200 block of West 106th Street, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The vehicle was recovered on the 200 block of West 107th Street.

Some mail was stolen from inside the vehicle.

Police said the offender fled in an unknown direction.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.