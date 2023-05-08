USPS Stamp Out Hunger food drive starts this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Postal carriers across the nation aren't just delivering mail this week.
They are fighting hunger.
The 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive kicks off this weekend. Customers are asked to leave bags containing non-perishable food items next to their mail boxes on Saturday.
The letter carriers will collect the donations and and distribute them to local food banks. Over the last 30 years, the drive has collected nearly two billion pounds of food.
