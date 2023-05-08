USPS Stamp Out Hunger food drive starts this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Postal carriers across the nation aren't just delivering mail this week.

They are fighting hunger.

The 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive kicks off this weekend. Customers are asked to leave bags containing non-perishable food items next to their mail boxes on Saturday.

The letter carriers will collect the donations and and distribute them to local food banks. Over the last 30 years, the drive has collected nearly two billion pounds of food.

The #StampOut Hunger Food Drive is coming up THIS SATURDAY! Branches, are you ready? Check out the following article from the May issue of The Postal Record or go to https://t.co/FCmrRGiD06 to learn more about how to prepare for Food Drive Day and after: https://t.co/cYgw1FtZ3x pic.twitter.com/mrDrzWFb6A — Letter Carriers (@NALC_National) May 8, 2023