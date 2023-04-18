Watch CBS News
U.S. Postal Service hosting job fairs in Chicago area

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) – Anyone wanting to learn more about jobs at the U.S. Postal Service has a few chances to do just that.

USPS hosted a job fair on Tuesday, with two more set up for the next two days.

On Wednesday, Villa Park will have an informational expo from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. at 1415 Ardmore Ave.

Then on Thursday, at the Cragin Station from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 5100 W. Grand Ave.

You can apply online.

April 18, 2023

