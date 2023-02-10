Watch CBS News
Local News

U.S. Trade Rep. Katherine Tai making 3 stops in Chicago Friday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

U.S. Trade Rep. Katherine Tai in Chicago Friday
U.S. Trade Rep. Katherine Tai in Chicago Friday 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -– U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will make three stops in the Chicago area today - highlighting the local impact of the Biden- Harris administration's economic agenda.

This morning, she will visit American Optical in Vernon Hills and also visit the Chicago Women in Trades event to meet with women who are learning welding skills.

Then this afternoon, she will meet with former education secretary Arne Duncan to discuss how to help young Chicagoans develop their skills and succeed.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 7:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.