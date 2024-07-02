Thieves break into U.S. Postal Service trucks three times in 90 minutes in Chicago

3 mail trucks broken into in less than 90 minutes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men stole more than $500 worth of packages from mail trucks Monday afternoon on the West and Northwest Sides.

Police said the pair robbed three United States Postal Service vehicles in less than 90 minutes in the Portage Park, Jefferson Park, and Austin neighborhoods:

at 4:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue,

at 4:21 p.m. in the 6300 block of West Strong Avenue,

at 5:45 p.m. in the 900 block of South Mayfield Avenue.

In each case, police said the thieves parked a white SUV near the mail trucks.The men would then break the mail truck's window and take packages before driving away.

Police had only vague descriptions of the thieves, who were both wearing hoodies and masks.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394.