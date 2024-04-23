U.S. News ranks Chicago high school top 5 among "2024 Best U.S. High Schools"

CHICAGO (CBS) — A local high school was ranked in the U.S. News list of "2024 Best U.S. High Schools."

Walter Payton College Preparatory High School was listed as the 5th best high school with a 100% graduation rate.

U.S. News also ranked Walter Payton College Prep Illinois's No. 1 high school.

According to U.S. News, "nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college."

The No. 2 spot went to a school in Evansville, Indiana. Signature School has a 100% graduation rate and earned a 99.5 in "College Readiness."