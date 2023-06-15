Watch CBS News
Judge denies charter school's restraining order for CPS takeover

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge has denied Urban Prep Academy's restraining order to stop a take-over by Chicago Public Schools.

Last year, the Illinois State Board of Education voted to not renew Urban Prep's charter due to allegations of financial mismanagement.

As a result of yesterday's ruling, it's unlikely CPS will have to reconsider that non-renewal decision for the school.

It was the city's only all-male, black charter school with campuses in Englewood and Bronzeville. 

