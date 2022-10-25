Watch CBS News
Local News

Urban Prep Academies could see two schools' charters revoked

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Urban Prep Academy to call on mayor to keep charter from being revoked
Urban Prep Academy to call on mayor to keep charter from being revoked 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders at Urban Prep Academies want Mayor Lori Lightfoot to step in to stop the Chicago Board of Education from revoking the charters for two of its schools.

Chicago Public Schools leadership has recommended the board revoke the charters from Urban Prep's campuses in Englewood and Bronzeville, citing financial mismanagement and allegations of sexual misconduct by the schools' founder.

If the Chicago Board of Education revokes the schools' charters, the district would take over the schools.

Urban Prep has said the claims of wrongdoing are being used to undermine its leadership, and the conditions CPS has set to have the schools' charters reauthorized are unreasonable.

The school board is set to vote on the issue on Wednesday.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 9:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.