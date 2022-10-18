Watch CBS News
Flames sweep through tent city in Uptown

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People living in tents along the lakefront in the Uptown neighborhood were left with nothing after an early morning fire.

Multiple tents were burned when the fire broke out in a tent city along Marine Drive near Lawrence Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but multiple tents were destroyed. No one seemed to be hurt.

It's unclear how the fire started.

