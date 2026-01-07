Metra UP-W, CTA Green Line services resume following hazmat situation at Oak Park Metra station

Metra UP-W and CTA Green Line services have resumed service following a hazmat situation at the Oak Park Metra station on Wednesday evening.

Village officials said police and fire crews were called to the Metra station at 1116 South Blvd just before 6 p.m. for an unknown white substance found at the station.

A hazmat team was called in to test the substance, which was cornstarch with traces of two other elements that are non-threatening or dangerous, the village said.

A Metra police officer was taken to Rush Oak Park as a precaution and has since been discharged and is back on duty.

Metra posted on social media that inbound and outbound UP-W trains will now make their scheduled stops in Oak Park. Green Line trains were running with delays but have since resumed normal operations.

No further information was immediately available.