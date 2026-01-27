United Center will soon sell THC-infused drinks made by RYTHM, Inc., company says

A company that makes THC-infused drinks said they will soon be selling their carbonated beverages at the United Center.

RHYTHM, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has inked a multi-year deal with the home of the Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Bulls to sell their drink Señorita, a carbonated beverage with hemp-derived THC in it. The deal is a first for a major U.S. arena.

Visitors over 18 will be able to get the drinks at several spots around the venue during most concerns, shows and sporting events.

The THC in the Señorita drink is derived from hemp, and the Chicago City Council recently approved a ban on most intoxicating hemp products. However, the ordinance includes exemptions for beverages, additives, topical creams and pet products. Licensed bars and restaurants would be able to sell hemp-based beverages and additives, only licensed cannabis dispensaries would be allowed to sell other hemp-based products not outright banned by the ordinance.

The broader ban would take effect on April 1, but Mayor Brandon Johnson has expressed concerns about it and could veto the measure.