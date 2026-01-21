Chicago City Council approves ban on most intoxicating hemp-based products

The rules on selling hemp and hemp-derived THC products in Chicago could soon get a lot tougher, after the City Council approved an ordinance banning the sale of most such products.

However, Mayor Brandon Johnson has raised concerns about the ban, and could veto the measure.

The proposal approved on a 32-16 vote would ban the sale of intoxicating hemp products to anyone under the age of 21 starting Feb. 1.

A broader ban on the sale of most intoxicating hemp-based products would go into effect on April 1, but would include exemptions for beverages, additives, topical creams, and pet products. While licensed bars and restaurants would be able to sell hemp-based beverages and additives, only licensed cannabis dispensaries would be allowed to sell other hemp-based products not outright banned by the ordinance.

Efforts to regulate hemp products have been a hot potato in the city, state and in Washington, D.C., particularly with a federal ban on intoxicating hemp products set to go into effect in November. New legislation recently introduced in Congress could delay that federal ban until 2028.

On Wednesday, Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) said Chicago's new regulations on hemp products are a major step forward to keep kids safe.

But Mayor Johnson has said he has "serious concerns" that the ban could hurt small businesses and create an unregulated black market for intoxicating hemp products.

"This proposal that was brought before us, as we've seen in the past with marijuana and alcohol prohibitions, when you make something illegal, you inevitably create a black market. This makes the sale completely unregulated and uncontrolled," he said.

Quinn said the current hemp industry was created by a loophole in the 2018 Farm Bill passed by Congress, which set limits on the THC content of the hemp plant, but allowed for higher concentrations of THC in products.

"So we're talking about a black market here, first and foremost, we can't lose sight of that. And having all the conversations I've had with my colleagues, the stories I've heard about this product getting in the wrong hands is something that we can't ignore, and we did something today that hasn't been able to get done in the state. So I'm really proud of what took place and the result," Quinn said.

Johnson argued the proposed hemp ban needs more time and conversation. He didn't say he plans to veto the measure, but isn't ruling out the possibility.