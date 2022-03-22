United Center dropping vaccination or proof of negative test requirement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bulls and Blackhawks fans will no longer need to show proof they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recently tested negative for the virus to attend games at the United Center.

The United Center announced it is dropping those requirements after Tuesday. The move comes three weeks after the arena also dropped its mask requirement, although guests are still encouraged to wear masks.

The change will go into effect beginning with the NCAA Tournament games this week, as the United Center hosts the Midwest Regionals on Friday and Sunday, and will be in effect for all future events, including Bulls and Blackhawks games, all concerts, and special events, until further notice.

Fans can check the United Center website for all health and safety protocols and entrance requirements before attending an event at the stadium.