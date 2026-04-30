United Airlines cutting 100 flights per day at O'Hare International Airport this summer to meet FAA mandate

United Airlines will cut more than 100 daily departures out of O'Hare International Airport this summer to meet a federal mandate to avoid delays.

In a letter to employees, United's vice president of O'Hare, Omar Idris, revealed the airline will fly about 650 flights a day out of O'Hare this summer. The airline's original scheduled called for 780 flights a day.

The letter does not specify what flights are being eliminated, but noted that even the reduced schedule for this summer still represents an increase of 11% over the number of departures at O'Hare last summer.

"Crucially, we've preserved the high-quality flight times customers want between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., with minimal changes to our afternoon peak," Idris wrote.

United is not planning any staff reductions as a result of the changes to its flight schedule.

The reduction follows a decision by the FAA to cap operations at O'Hare in an effort to reduce delays and improve safety.

The FAA is restricting O'Hare to 2,708 flights per day from June 2 to Oct. 24. A total of 3,080 flights were previously scheduled at O'Hare for peak summer days in 2026.

The flight reductions originally were set to begin May 17, but the FAA agreed to push back the start date to June to give airlines more time to adjust their schedules "due to certain crew scheduling already assigned for the Summer 2026 scheduling season."