Aramark employee at UI Health at large after shooting 2 people in Chicago home, UIC officials say

University of Illinois at Chicago officials issued a warning Tuesday about a food worker who is at large after shooting two people in a Chicago home Monday.

Officials said an Aramark employee, identified as Glenn Rhymes, who works at UI Health got into an argument with a patient Monday morning. During that argument, UIC officials say Rhymes pulled out and brandished a gun, and made a threatening statement.

Glenn Rhymes University of Illinois at Chicago

Rhymes was taken into custody by UIC police and the gun was taken from him. UIC officials said the gun was not fired, and no one at UI Health was injured.

UIC police released Rhymes from custody a short time later. UIC officials said later in the day, they learned that Rhymes allegedly shot two people in their home, one of whom was another Aramark employee who worked at UI Health.

UIC said Chicago police are leading the investigation into that shooting. CBS News Chicago has reached out to CPD for more information but have not yet heard back.

Tuesday UIC public safety officials alerted the campus to police activity at 1801 West Taylor Street. Officials said the activity was precautionary but related to the incident Monday.

If you see Rhymes or have an information about his whereabouts, UIC officials are asking you contact university police at 312-355-5555 or contact Chicago police by calling 911.