Watch CBS News
Local News

Aramark employee at UI Health at large after shooting 2 people in Chicago home, UIC officials say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

University of Illinois at Chicago officials issued a warning Tuesday about a food worker who is at large after shooting two people in a Chicago home Monday.

Officials said an Aramark employee, identified as Glenn Rhymes, who works at UI Health got into an argument with a patient Monday morning. During that argument, UIC officials say Rhymes pulled out and brandished a gun, and made a threatening statement.

Glenn Rhymes
Glenn Rhymes University of Illinois at Chicago

Rhymes was taken into custody by UIC police and the gun was taken from him. UIC officials said the gun was not fired, and no one at UI Health was injured.

UIC police released Rhymes from custody a short time later. UIC officials said later in the day, they learned that Rhymes allegedly shot two people in their home, one of whom was another Aramark employee who worked at UI Health.

UIC said Chicago police are leading the investigation into that shooting. CBS News Chicago has reached out to CPD for more information but have not yet heard back.

Tuesday UIC public safety officials alerted the campus to police activity at 1801 West Taylor Street. Officials said the activity was precautionary but related to the incident Monday.

If you see Rhymes or have an information about his whereabouts, UIC officials are asking you contact university police at 312-355-5555 or contact Chicago police by calling 911. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.