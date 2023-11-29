University of Illinois at Chicago marks 14,000 Palestinians killed in war

CHICAGO (CBS) – Small white flags covered the grass on the University of Illinois at Chicago campus to mark the 14,000 Palestinians killed in the war between Hamas and Israel.

The names were read aloud outside of University Hall at UIC.

The first 88 names alone belonged to just one family in Gaza.

UIC faculty wanted to bring attention to school leaders' response to the war in a statement last month. Protesters said the letter did not acknowledge 75 years of oppression experienced by Palestinians.

CBS 2 reached out to the university for comment, but did not hear back.