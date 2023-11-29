Watch CBS News
Local News

University of Illinois at Chicago marks 14,000 Palestinians killed in war

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

University of Illinois at Chicago marks 14,000 Palestinians killed in war
University of Illinois at Chicago marks 14,000 Palestinians killed in war 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) – Small white flags covered the grass on the University of Illinois at Chicago campus to mark the 14,000 Palestinians killed in the war between Hamas and Israel.

The names were read aloud outside of University Hall at UIC.

The first 88 names alone belonged to just one family in Gaza.

UIC faculty wanted to bring attention to school leaders' response to the war in a statement last month. Protesters said the letter did not acknowledge 75 years of oppression experienced by Palestinians.

CBS 2 reached out to the university for comment, but did not hear back.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 6:15 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.