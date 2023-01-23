UIC and faculty union reach tentative agreement
CHICGAO (CBS)-- The University of Illinois-Chicago faculty strike is over and student will return to classes Monday.
Around midnight, the faculty union tweeted "We won!"
There will be a membership meeting to vote on whether to ratify the tentative agreement.
The union, which was on the picket line last week, did not provide further details on the tentative agreement.
