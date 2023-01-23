Watch CBS News
Local News

UIC and faculty union reach tentative agreement

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

UIC and faculty union reach tentative agreement
UIC and faculty union reach tentative agreement 00:23

CHICGAO (CBS)-- The University of Illinois-Chicago faculty strike is over and student will return to classes Monday. 

Around midnight, the faculty union tweeted "We won!" 

There will be a membership meeting to vote on whether to ratify the tentative agreement. 

The union, which was on the picket line last week, did not provide further details on the tentative agreement. 

First published on January 23, 2023 / 6:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.