University of Illinois nurses begin weeklong strike at UI Health

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of nurses at UI Health began a weeklong strike on Monday at the Near West Side hospital, a day after their contract expired.

The University of Illinois nurses, represented by the Illinois Nurses Association, hit the picket line Monday morning, accusing the hospital of unfair labor practices.

Their union has accused the hospital of subjecting them to understaffing and unsafe working conditions. The union has said nurses have faced an increase in workplace violence in recent years.

The nurses also are demanding higher pay, but say hospital management has rejected or ignored the vast majority of their contract demands, while seeking to expand the number of assignments they would have to take on. Nurses also said the hospital won't allow them to wear the kind of COVID personal protective equipment that would make them feel safe on the job.

"They are expecting nurses to take on higher numbers of patients and maintain knowledge of a larger array of health issues all while admitting that the patients we have coming in are sicker on the whole," said Roberto Flores, a nurse on the INA bargaining team. "And on top of that they are telling us that we should accept a pay scale that leaves us behind other hospitals in Chicago."

Representatives for UI Health said the hospital is disappointed that they have not been able to reach an agreement on a new contract with the nurses.

"UI Health will continue good faith bargaining for as long as it takes to reach a successful agreement," the hospital said in a statement.