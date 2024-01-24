Watch CBS News
Uber driver robbed by 3 passengers on Chicago's South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three passengers robbed an Uber driver in West Chatham overnight.

Just after 2 a.m., the passengers forced the driver to hand over his phone before they hit him in the face near 78th Street and Lafayette Avenue.

The victim drove to 27th and State streets where he was able to contact police. 

He refused medical treatment. 

No arrests have been made. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 5:42 AM CST

