U.S. Postal Service works to 'Stamp Out Hunger' with food collection drive

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, postal carriers are on a mission to stamp out hunger.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is kicking off its annual food drive and you can help. After going virtual for two years during the pandemic, you can again donate in-person or give online.

Organizers are holding a kick-off event to get the word out. Then on Saturday, people can leave non-perishable items by their mailboxes.

The food goes to local pantries. "Stamp Out Hunger" is held every year at this time, so families can stock up before summer break, when children no longer get school lunch.

First published on May 9, 2022 / 11:42 AM

