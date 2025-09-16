U.S. citizen tased and detained during ICE operation in Des Plaines, Illinois

U.S. citizen tased and detained during ICE operation in Des Plaines

U.S. citizen tased and detained during ICE operation in Des Plaines

U.S. citizen tased and detained during ICE operation in Des Plaines

Video captured the moment ICE agents tried to take a father and his two sons into custody—leaving one man in the hospital, even though he's not in the country illegally.

Family members said that the man was released from the hospital after he said he was tased in the face while being taken into federal custody.

The only problem—he was born in Chicago.

Although his father is undocumented, they all ended up in ICE custody.

Federal agents pulled out weapons around 9:30 Tuesday morning. They boxed in a landscaping truck just as a father and his two sons exited the 7-Eleven store at Ballard and Potter Roads in Des Plaines.

Edgar Ruiz said he came out first and jumped in the passenger seat. His brother, Adrian, was second—yet when his father, Rigoberto Ruiz, left the store, surveillance showed ICE agents moved in.

One agent was seen coming from the front of the truck and went to the passenger side, where Edgar sat.

The truck was shown reversing as more agents moved in. That's when Edgar could be seen running across the busy road—ICE agents followed.

The second brother, Adrian, ran down the block. Their father, who is undocumented and has lived in the United States for 30 years, did not run.

"In the past couple of weeks and months, we've seen the Latino community as a whole under attack, that means even if you're a U.S. citizen, you've got to carry your passport," said Berto Aguayo, policy co-chair of the Latino Leadership Council.

The two brothers are U.S. citizens.

Edgar said that when the agent originally came to the passenger door, he tried holding the door closed, preventing him from opening it. He said at that time he and his family had no idea who was at the vehicle, and everyone was scared.

When the agent tried opening the door, Edgar said he was tased in the face. That's when he told everyone in the truck to run for their lives. Despite being a U.S. citizen, he said they ran out of fear.

Those are the concerns the Latino Leadership Council is worried about as "Operation Midway Blitz" continues.

"The death xxx last week at the hands of ICE and the situation in Des Plaines, we must demand full accounts of what's happening in these incidents because they are too common and too frequent, and no one is above the law here in the U.S.," Aguayo said.

This is not about safety. This is an engineered crisis

Edgar said he was detained for about two hours in a facility in Lombard, Illinois. Once released, his family took him to get medical attention. The father remains in ICE custody.

CBS News Chicago reached out to Homeland Security officials about what happened in Des Plaines, but have yet to hear back.