Protesters in Chicago decry death of Tyre Nichols, call for dissolution of specialized police units

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens gathered downtown Monday night to voice outrage over the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

While five Memphis police officers have been fried and charged in the beating death of Nichols, demonstrators still came out to Federal Plaza in Chicago Monday night demanding action.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the protesters expressed outrage about specialized police units across the country – including in Chicago.

Nichols, a 29-year-old father who worked for FedEx, died on Jan. 10, three days after he was hospitalized with serious injuries sustained in the arrest, stemming from a traffic stop on the night of Jan. 7. Although an official cause of death has not yet been released, attorneys representing Nichols' family said last week that an independent autopsy they commissioned found that Nichols suffered "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating."

In the videos, which include both body camera and surveillance footage totaling more than 60 minutes, at least one officer is seen pushing Nichols to the ground and hitting him with a taser, while another officer is heard saying at a different time, "I hope they stomp his ass."

The five officers the department says were "directly involved" — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — were fired earlier this month and face charges including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Two more officers – Preston Hemphill and a yet-to-be-identified officer – have been relieved from duty and placed on paid leave.

The five officers charged in Nichols' death belonged to the SCORPION unit at the Memphis Police Department, which was "permanently deactivated" as of Saturday, police said in a statement.

Dozens gathered downtown Monday night to speak up against Nichols' death, and for changes in policing. Specifically, there is a push to deactivate police units similar to the SCORPION unit across the country.

"There's one in here in Chicago that needs to be dismantled. There's one in Atlanta and New York, Los Angeles - all over this country," said Bishop Tavis Grant of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. "These groups are organized criminals who by and large plague Black and brown communities. They're able to detain without probable cause, profile without probable cause, arrest without probable cause, and kill without probable cause."

As the investigation widens, more are also being held accountable. On Monday, three Memphis emergency medical technicians were also fired.

The EMTs failed to make an adequate assessment of Nichols when they arrived, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

Two Shelby County, Tennessee sheriff's deputies were also suspended pending the ongoing review.

Those rallying in Chicago insist they will not back down. They are demanding government officials hold all police officers accountable to prevent any more police brutality.