Cook County technology firm refuses to work directly with Treasurer Maria Pappas over claims of bullying

The company behind delays in Cook County property tax bills and refunds has sent a letter to Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, refusing to work directly with her any longer, accusing her of using foul language and bullying their team.

Pappas said the angry letter came after she reached out to Tyler Technologies about $200 million in refunds still owed by the county, because she said issues with their system won't allow the county to cut those checks.

The nine-page letter sent to Pappas, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and the Cook County Board of Commissioners described "attacks" made by Pappas, and detailed why Tyler Technologies President and CEO H. Lynn Moore Jr. and his team will no longer work directly with the treasurer.

The letter claims Pappas "screamed" at their project manager using explicit and offensive language, saying "Mark is the biggest f***-up I've ever seen. … He took 15 million up front and he's been lying to us for 10 years. I'll make sure he never gets another motherf***ing contract in the world ever again."

Moore also claims in the letter that Pappas used racial slurs, calling a female Tyler executive a "token Hispanic" and telling her, "[Y]ou're a f***ing idiot. Can you speak English? Learn to speak English, I'm going to ruin you."

In an interview with CBS News Chicago, Pappas said she wasn't backing down.

"I'm not afraid of anything. I'm not afraid to say what I think, and certainly not afraid to say the truth, and so I did, and this letter is a reaction to me going after them," she said.

Pappas denied making any racist comments to a Tyler executive.

"No. Really?" she said.

Another allegation claims Pappas berated a worker in a meeting, claiming "you stood over him, thrust your finger in his face, and unleashed a torrent of insults and threats, including another round of threats to ruin his reputation nationally."

"Listen, I'm a hothead, yeah, I don't use really nice language all the time, but you know what? I got their attention," Pappas said.

The treasurer said she's been outspoken with both the company and other county officials about issues with the execution of their contract since 2018, and is keeping a binder of letters she has sent to address issues.

The Texas-based company contracted with Cook County to upgrade the county's computer systems back in 2015, but has run into problems and delays for years.

Most recently those issues delayed the distribution of billions in property tax funds to local governments, after tax bills went out months late. Nearly $182 million in tax refunds owed to more than 82,800 property owners also have been delayed.

Pappas said she reached out to the company about those delays on Friday, threatening to go to their board of directors.

"Tyler's module doesn't work. You can't send out any checks," she said.

The company claimed in the letter that Pappas is trying to "sabotage" their work and is not taking accountability.

So what does Tyler's refusal to work directly with Pappas mean for taxpayers?

"I've never worked with them directly. I have staff that works with them and my staff will continue working with them," Pappas said.

On Tuesday, Pappas sent Tyler Technologies CEO H. Lynn Moore Jr. a letter saying, "I seem to have finally struck a nerve regarding Tyler's ongoing struggles to implement an integrated property tax system in Cook County."

"I implore you and Tyler's board of directors to address the myriad of reported defects that have prevented you from delivering a fully working product configured and customized for Cook County," she wrote.

Preckwinkle's office issued a statement condemning the language attributed to Pappas in Tyler Technologies' letter.

"The alleged language and conduct directed at Tyler Technologies by the Treasurer are troubling and unacceptable. Public officials are expected to lead with integrity, demonstrate respect, and uphold the highest ethical standards, fostering public confidence in government," Preckwinkle's office said in a statement.

Preckwinkle's office said Tyler Technologies' allegations will be referred to the county's Department of Ethics and Human Rights for review, but also said the priority is a property tax system that is accurate and reliable.

Tyler Technologies representatives said the letter fully communicated their position.