Two women robbed in separate incidents in Lincoln Park within an hour

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women were robbed within blocks of each other in less than an hour. It happened in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in broad daylight -- and this isn't the first time.

One of the women was robbed at Hampden and Deming Place, where a witness said she saw the suspect, dressed in an Allen Iverson jersey, get out of a double parked car and pull a woman to the ground as she was unloading groceries from her car.

One neighbor sais this has made her more alert.

"I have som eof my identifications I'm not taking everything everywhere I go. I did that this morning, just kind of a precaution," said Gabriela Scewczyk. "It's always more concerning when it hits closer to home because you just think the amount of times I've walked around this neighborhood late at night or even just by myself, it's like, oh do I want to walk around by myself nowadays?"

Chicago police said Saturday around 1 p.m. near Lakeview Ave and Fulerton Parkway, a 26-year-old woman was on the sidewalk when a man approached her, grabbed the her and then took her property before leaving in a vehicle.

A half hour earlier and just four blocks away, police said a 48-year-old woman in the 2600 block of North Hampden Court was on the street getting groceries out of a car when a man grabbed her, pulled her to the ground and took her property and fled.

"It's one thing when it's like one or two kind of instances, but this seems like it's a reoccurring thing," said Scewczyk.

A couple of weeks ago, another woman was robbed on this same street. According to police, on June 2 a 31-year-old woman was walking through the alley near the 2600 block of North Hampden Court when a vehicle stopped in front of her and two men stepped out. The men took her purse and cellphone, got back in the car and left.

The victim hurt her shoulder while trying to hang on to her purse and cellphone.

"Like people are out, just kind of doing their own thing enjoying the weather, and this isn't something they should need to worry about," Scewczyk said. "But at the same time, it is what it is."

Chicago Police say no one is in custody in any of the incidents.