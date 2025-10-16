3 arrested after tow truck chased on Chicago's South Side

Three people were arrested after police said they chased a tow truck and pointed a gun at the driver on Wednesday night.

Police said the two truck driver was trying to tow a vehicle when he was approached by a dark car in the 7200 block of South Paulina Street around 10:45 p.m. Someone inside the car pointed a gun at the tow truck driver.

Police said the driver attempted to leave the scene when the dark vehicle followed.

The two truck driver made it to the 1400 block of W. 71st Street where he was able to wave down police.

Officers found the vehicle and placed a 49-year-old male offender in custody. Police also arrested two women, 49 and 26 years old, who were also inside the vehicle.

Police recovered a gun from the scene.

Charges are pending.