Two thieves rob person on University of Chicago campus

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for the thieves who robbed a person on the University of Chicago's campus. 

Police say the victim was walking near 60th and Dorchester Saturday afternoon when two men came up and demanded the victim's belongings. 

One of the thieves implied he had a weapon, but the victim did not see one.

The robbers then took off in a white Kia. 

The victim was not hurt.  

The university said the victim was not affiliated with the school. 

First published on June 9, 2024 / 1:39 AM CDT

