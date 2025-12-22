Two teens charged with battery of 62-year-old man on CTA bus on West Side

Two teens were charged in connection with the beating of a 62-year-old man on a CTA bus on the West Side last week.

A boy and a girl, both 15, were charged with felony counts of aggravated battery to a transit employee, aggravated battery to a person over 60, and aggravated battery with great bodily harm to a person over 60.

Chicago police said they were identified as the suspects who, on Tuesday, Dec. 16, allegedly attacked the victim while on the northbound bus in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue.

The girl was also charged with attempting to steal a vehicle.in connection with attempting to steal a vehicle on Dec. 21, in the 5600 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue.

Charges are still pending for a third person from the incident, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Note: In the community alert, Chicago police originally identified all three suspects as male.

