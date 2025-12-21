3 teens sought in battery of 62-year-old on CTA bus on West Side

Chicago police is asking for the public's help with identifying three teenage boys they said attacked a rider on a CTA bus last week.

The attack happened around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 16, on the northbound bus in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue. Police said it happened as the bus approached the I-290 expressway from Roosevelt Road.

According to police, the 62-year-old victim was beaten and severely injured, resulting in extensive and ongoing hospitalization.

Police said each suspect is in their mid to late teens. At the time, one was wearing a blue jacket, and the others, a red jacket with a fur hood, and a gray jacket with a white hood.

Three teens sought in attack on CTA bus. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the suspects and their whereabouts is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8251 ext. 20494, email Detective Griffith at stuart.griffith@chicagopolice.org, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JJ524602.