Several shot outside stadium following high school graduation ceremony in Gary

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- Two people were shot Sunday outside of a stadium after a high school graduation ceremony in Gary, Indiana.

According to the Gary Police Department, around 6:15 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired at the RailCats Baseball Stadium where West Side Leadership Academy had just ended its 2022 graduation ceremony.

Graduates and guests were exiting the stadium when shots were fired.

Two people were shot and were transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake for treatment.

The Gary Community School Corporation released the following statement from manager Dr. Page McNulty:

"A day that was meant for celebration has now been marked by tragedy through senseless acts of gun violence. During the entire graduation, our students conducted themselves in an excellent manner. Meanwhile, the disruptive actions of a few overshadowed their special moment. Thankfully, the offenders have been apprehended, but it doesn't change the hurt and disappointment our students, families and school community are now feeling. Our prayers are with those injured, and we continue to extend our congratulations to WSLA graduates. They deserve it."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Nielsen at (219)881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866)CRIME-GP.