Two rounds of severe storms for Chicago area Thursday

By Laura Bannon

CBS Chicago

Severe storm watch in effect for areas near Chicago
Severe storm watch in effect for areas near Chicago 02:50

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Severe storms are approaching the area and are expected to impact morning commuters. 

A severe storm watch is in effect until 10 a.m. for Kankakee, La Salle, and Grundy counties. 

Morning rain will be heavy with large hail and localized flooding as the main storm threats. According to the National Weather Service, some areas could see "quarter-size hail." 

The second round of storms arrives Thursday afternoon with the greatest severe weather threat in areas south of I-80.  The NWS reported some hailstones could approach 2 inches. Damaging winds will also be a threat with possible tornadoes, the NWS said. 

Rain clears by Friday, leaving cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s. 

A cool down is expected next week with highs back in the 40s and 30s. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 5:04 AM CDT

