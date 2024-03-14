Two rounds of severe storms for Chicago area Thursday

Severe storm watch in effect for areas near Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Severe storms are approaching the area and are expected to impact morning commuters.

A severe storm watch is in effect until 10 a.m. for Kankakee, La Salle, and Grundy counties.

Morning rain will be heavy with large hail and localized flooding as the main storm threats. According to the National Weather Service, some areas could see "quarter-size hail."

The second round of storms arrives Thursday afternoon with the greatest severe weather threat in areas south of I-80. The NWS reported some hailstones could approach 2 inches. Damaging winds will also be a threat with possible tornadoes, the NWS said.

Rain clears by Friday, leaving cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s.

A cool down is expected next week with highs back in the 40s and 30s.