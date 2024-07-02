Two residents rescued from fire in Chicago's Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were rescued from an apartment fire Monday night in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, and investigators believe it was arson.

Neighbors said they're not allowed back in the building and are surprised by the possible crime. Only small pieces of crime scene tape remain wrapped around the stop signs, the windows are boarded up, and a restoration crew is closing up the holes in the roof.

"I have never seen problems over here. No. I have not seen any problems. You know, like gangbangers or something. No, no, no," said neighbor Eusebio Trevino.

One neighbor, who's lived on the block since the 1960s, said he's surprised to hear this may have been an act of arson.

"You've got to keep an eye on everything. I've got cameras on my house," Trevino said.

These two sisters tell us their mom lived in the building for years and knew one of the people injured. A 60-year-old woman living on the second floor was initially in critical condition from smoke inhalation.

The 62-year-old man was also brought to Mr. Sinai Hospital for minor injuries. Like the rest of the building residents, the sisters said their mom is not allowed back in their homes right now.

CBS 2 reached the building owner and family by phone but was told they didn't have much information about what happened.

Police tell us they're still investigating what happened. So far, there have been no arrests.