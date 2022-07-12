Two people shot in Princeton Park near Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were wounded by gunfire in Princeton Park near the Dan Ryan Expressway on Monday evening.

The two victims were shot in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue around 5:45 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The female victim, 20, sustained a gunshot wound to the forehead. She was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The male victim, 17, sustained a gunshot wound to the left foot. He was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

The victims were standing outside of a retail store when a dark-colored Dodge Charger pulled up and an occupant in the vehicle fired shots striking the victims.

No offender is in custody, police said. Area detectives are investigating.