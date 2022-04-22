Two people injured following crash in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were hurt after a crash in the Chicago Lawn area Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 4:22 p.m., a 25-year-old man was driving northbound in a silver Honda, on the 6900 block of South Western Avenue, when he heard gunshots.

The driver of the Honda, after hearing the shots, drove past a red light and collided with a 59-year-old man driving a white Nissan Pathfinder.

Both drivers were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No citations were written at this time.