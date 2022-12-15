National Alliance on Mental Illness opening two new centers in Summit
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness is joining Beds Plus Care to celebrate the opening of two new centers to expand mental health services in the west and southwest suburbs.
They're opening a Summit location for an individual placement and support employment program Thursday afternoon.
There's also a service center to help vulnerable homeless adults find care and permanent housing.
