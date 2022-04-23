Two CPD officers, one driver injured in Jefferson Park crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago Police officers and another person were injured in a crash in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
According to police around 3:45 p.m., a 63-year-old man was heading north in an SUV in the 4600 block of Central Avenue and turned left onto Eastwood in front of a marked Chicago Police Department vehicle that was heading south.
The CPD vehicle struck the SUV in the passenger side.
The 63-year-old driver was transported to Lutheran General hospital with a head injury in fair condition. Two CPD officers were taken to a nearby hospital, both in fair condition.
The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to yield and expired registration, police said.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
