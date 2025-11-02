Two children among five hurt in head-on crash in Harvard, Illinois

Five people were hurt, including two children, one of which was airlifted to the hospital, following a violent head-on crash in Harvard, Illinois, on Sunday afternoon.

The Harvard Fire Protection District said the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m.

Officials said a sedan and an SUV slammed into each other at the intersection of Route 14 and Lembeck Road in unincorporated Harvard.

One child was thrown from their car seat while inside the SUV and was airlifted from the scene in serious condition to a Level I trauma center.

Two adults suffered moderate injuries, and a second child in the SUV had minor injuries, officials said.

Firefighters had to free the driver of the sedan after he got trapped in his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The Harvard Fire Protection District said crews from Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, and Richmond Fire Protection District responded to the scene with additional ambulances, and a Mercyhealth MD-1 emergency physician also assisted with patient care.