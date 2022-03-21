Six vehicles involved in serious crash in Batavia; at least one person dead

BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- Six vehicles were involved in a serious crash in Batavia late Monday afternoon, and at least one person was killed.

The accident happened on Kirk Road at the T-intersection with Geise Road in the 2 p.m. hour. The scene was along the western side of the Fermilab National Accelerator Laboratory.

The vehicles were involved in the crash included two semi-trailer trucks. One vehicle was completely destroyed and at least one person was killed. Several other people were also injured.

Kirk Road was closed between Butterfield Road Pine Street following the accident, which will require an extensive investigation and documentation. Neighborhoods were gridlocked as people tried to navigate Batavia, CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported.