Warm and breezy day in Chicago before severe weather on Wednesday

The warm-up continues ahead of a storm system that will bring gusty winds, storms, and snow for the middle of the week.

A warm and breezy day is ahead on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-60s.

Strong to possibly severe storms will move into the area on Wednesday evening, putting Chicago at a slight risk for strong or severe thunderstorms in the evening.

Gusty winds are the main threats to any of those storms, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The window for severe weather is between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Rain will change to snow by Thursday morning, impacting commuters' travel. Minor accumulations of a dusting to 2 inches of snow are possible.

Blustery conditions are expected for Thursday, the first day of Spring, when temperatures will be in the 40s. Friday and the weekend, temperatures will moderate into the 40s.