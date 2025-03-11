Watch CBS News
Weather

Mild Tuesday morning before temperature drop in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Mild Tuesday morning before temperature drop in Chicago
Mild Tuesday morning before temperature drop in Chicago 02:15

Temperatures are slightly lower on Tuesday after a warm day on Monday in Chicago. 

After a mild morning, a lake-enhanced cold front arrives, bringing drastically colder for the afternoon. Temperatures in the 50s then fall through the 40s and 30s by late in the day.

136b9c7b-9689-49dd-b80b-14d64606e21a.png

A lake breeze will keep conditions cooler along the lake for a few days as temperatures recover.

037a07ae-3752-4f62-aaf5-f66c62cd563a.png

 Skies are expected to be clear for Thursday's total Lunar Eclipse. The moon will be partially eclipsed starting at 12:09 a.m. on Friday. Between 1:26 a.m. and 2:31 a.m., we'll see a blood moon, when the moon can appear red or orange. 

085db6ff-869c-4f08-8944-6083c30fb149.png

As our next storm arrives by the end of the week, winds will ramp up on Friday, and highs will reach the 70s. Showers and storms are expected to hold off until Friday night into Saturday morning. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.