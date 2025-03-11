Mild Tuesday morning before temperature drop in Chicago

Temperatures are slightly lower on Tuesday after a warm day on Monday in Chicago.

After a mild morning, a lake-enhanced cold front arrives, bringing drastically colder for the afternoon. Temperatures in the 50s then fall through the 40s and 30s by late in the day.

A lake breeze will keep conditions cooler along the lake for a few days as temperatures recover.

Skies are expected to be clear for Thursday's total Lunar Eclipse. The moon will be partially eclipsed starting at 12:09 a.m. on Friday. Between 1:26 a.m. and 2:31 a.m., we'll see a blood moon, when the moon can appear red or orange.

As our next storm arrives by the end of the week, winds will ramp up on Friday, and highs will reach the 70s. Showers and storms are expected to hold off until Friday night into Saturday morning.