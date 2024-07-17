Elderly woman Tsering Wangyal missing from Skokie, Illinois, since Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in north suburban Skokie are searching for an elderly woman who has been missing since Monday.

Tsering Wangyal, 82, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the area of the 9500 block of Bronx Place, police said.

Tsering Wangyal, 82, has been missing from Skokie, Illinois, since July 15, 2024. Skokie Police

She is a 5-foot-1, 160-pound Asian American woman, with silver hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt, light-colored pants, and slippers. She also wears glasses.

Anyone who sees her or has any information on her whereabouts should call 911 or contact Skokie police at 847-982-5900.