Blowup between Trump and Zelenskyy raises new concerns about Ukraine war in Chicago's Ukrainian Village

A fiery meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is making waves around the world, including Chicago's Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

An Oval Office meeting between President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Zelenskyy descended into a nearly 10-minute shouting match. The president and vice president accused Zelenskyy of being ungrateful and disrespectful. The Ukrainian president then left without signing a rare minerals deal with the U.S.

The contentious meeting has created a lot of uncertainty about the war in Ukraine, and what happens next.

Moments after the heated exchange at the White House, people across the country started talking, especially those here in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Many people who live in the neighborhood have loved ones in Ukraine. The evening mass at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral had people praying for ongoing peace talks, while others took to the streets.

One woman voiced her outrage about the outcome of what was to be a discussion on ending the war that Russia started in Ukraine, shouting "Slava Ukraine, Trump is a traitor," as drivers honked horns in support of Ukraine as they drove down Chicago Avenue.

Seeing the two leaders going at one another verbally in the Oval Office left many local Ukrainians with mixed feelings.

At Ann's Bakery & Deli, the Ukrainian grocery store has operated since 1991, and what played out in the Oval Office was the talk of those entering the store.

The owner has family back in Ukraine, and said many found the exchange between the two presidents troubling.

"Very disappointed they dont' know what it's going to be end, when the war is gonna stop," Ann's Bakery owner Wolodmyr Siryj said. "He (Zelenskyy) fights for his country, and I can't blame him. Maybe he said something not like Mr. Trump wants, but this is not like disrespect."

Whether it was disrespect remains up for interpretation, but local Ukrainians understand their native country cannot survive without continued help from the U.S.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat in the Senate, slammed the president for having blamed Ukraine for Russia's invasion, saying "We cannot let President Trump rewrite history or upend proven partnerships with decades of bipartisan support."

"With 46,000 Ukrainians fallen in battle against the real invader, Vladimir Putin, the Unites States should be thanking President Zelenskyy for Ukraine's heroic stand on the frontlines of democracy against the Russian war criminal," Durbin said in a statement.

Durbin also criticized Mr. Trump after the U.S. split with its European allies by refusing to blame Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in votes on three United Nations resolutions earlier this week.

"Former President Ronald Reagan and the late Senator John McCain are rolling over in their graves at the thought of an American president sullying America's image by siding at the UN with dictators in Russia, North Korea, Belarus, and Nicaragua while disrespecting a true American ally—Ukraine,"

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, who co-chairs the Congressional Ukraine Caucus and sits on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, called Mr. Trump's and Vance's behavior "shameful."

"What just happened in the Oval Office was one of the most embarrassing moments in American history. We are a fundamentally different country than we were a few weeks ago and unrecognizable to our democratic allies. For over a century, the United States has stood for Democracy. Today, Donald Trump chose the side of dictators. The world order that was established after the Second World War is dead," Quigley said.

After the meeting, high level Trump administration sources confirmed to CBS that there have been discussions about whether the U.S. will keep sending military aid to Ukraine after the Oval Office clash between Mr. Trump and Zelenskyy.