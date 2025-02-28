Ukrainians share fears after heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting at White House President Trump is calling for an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, after a clash in the Oval Office that seemed to derail efforts to end the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is standing firm after his shouting match with Mr. Trump, insisting there will be no deal without security assurances from Washington. Meantime, the two leaders’ fiery exchange has caused deep concern among the Ukrainian American community.