Trump administration threatens to withhold $4M from Illinois over sex education curriculum

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

CBS Chicago

The Department of Health and Human Services warned Illinois and 45 other states and territories that it will withhold federal funding over the state's sex education curriculum.

In a press release, HHS said it demanding Illinois "remove all references to gender ideology in their federally-funded Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP) educational materials within 60 days."

The department is making the demand through the Administration for Children and Families.

"Accountability is coming," said Acting Assistant Secretary Andrew Gradison in the announcement. "Federal funds will not be used to poison the minds of the next generation or advance dangerous ideological agendas. The Trump Administration will ensure that PREP reflects the intent of Congress, not the priorities of the left."

Illinois' sex education curriculum is optional for districts and parent can also opt their children out of the classes.

The curriculum is organized into seven topics: Consent and health relationships, anatomy and physiology, puberty and adolescent sexual development, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation and identity, sexual health and interpersonal violence. 

