'Truly blessed': Crown Point firefighter gets donated time off to be with son at Lurie Children's

Crown Point firefighter gets donated time off to be with son at Lurie's

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An entire town comes together to help one of their own.

CBS 2 first told you about Miles Dickerson last week. He was born premature seven weeks ago and is being cared for at Lurie Children's Hospital.

Now, city workers in Crown Point, Indiana are making sure their colleague can be at his son's side. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has a story you'll see Only on 2.

"He's still improving. He's still gaining weight. He's tolerating his medications. His nutrition is going up."

Dave Dickerson is talking about his son Miles. Dave is a Crown Point Indiana firefighter and paramedic. Dickerson and his wife Anna have been staying at the Ronald McDonald House in downtown Chicago so they can be Miles' bedside at a moment's notice.

"I was mentally preparing myself for a situation where my personal time off was going to eventually run out," Dickerson said.

Hearing about his situation, Dickerson's co-workers at the Crown Point Indiana Fire Department wanted to help.

"Dave needs to be there for his family, to be able to be there. So, I had no problem giving up my vacation time that I'm not currently using, to help him out," said Joel Difore, a Crown Point firefighter and paramedic.

Nearly all 35 firefighters including the chief and assistant chief, are donating their vacation time to Dickerson so he can be with his son.

"He knows that we're all family here and when something goes on with one of our family, he's essentially family to us so we're going to take care of him," said Crown Point firefighter Keith Boersma.

The generosity for Dickerson isn't stopping with the fire department. An email went out to all city of Crown Point employees, asking if they'd like to donate vacation time, too. A total of 16 weeks paid time off has now been given to Dickerson.

"We have people that already have vacations planned and they're giving up their time to help the Dickerson family out," said Terry Ciciora, Crown Point Director of Public Works.

"It's astounding. It really is. And I feel I would do the same for them as well," said Dave Dickerson.

With sixteen weeks of paid time off, hearing that number the feeling in her heart? "I started crying," said Anna Dickerson, mother of Miles. "It means the world that they all came together and donated all of this time for him so he could be by my side."

"Just truly blessed."

Even if there is paid time off remaining for Dickerson after Miles is released from the hospital, he still gets to use it for any follow up care his son may need in the future.

The family has set up a GoFundMe site for Miles to help the family with hospitalization expenses.